UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Usurped All Basic Rights Of People In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 05:34 PM

India usurped all basic rights of people in IIOJK

India has usurped all basic and democratic rights including right to life of the people of Kashmir and is violating global laws and agreements by depriving them of all their fundamental rights and freedoms, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :India has usurped all basic and democratic rights including right to life of the people of Kashmir and is violating global laws and agreements by depriving them of all their fundamental rights and freedoms, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that the world's so-called largest democracy had made IIOJK a living hell for the Kashmiri people, adding how can India claim to be a democratic republic when it is denying Kashmiris their basic democratic rights.

The report pointed out that the August 05, 2019 illegal moves have further exposed India's disregard for democratic norms in IIOJK and now is issuing domiciles to non-Kashmiris in clear violation of the UN resolutions and international law to change the demographic composition of the territory.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Democracy Jammu August 2019 Media All

Recent Stories

Ansukha reprimands Gavaskar for his commentary abo ..

20 minutes ago

National players join domestic teams for National ..

52 minutes ago

Brett Lee shares what he did to bring Dean Jones b ..

1 hour ago

KPT shipping movements report

1 minute ago

PHA completes plantation of over 3000 mature trees ..

1 minute ago

Two more Kashmiri martyred by Indian troops: IIOJK ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.