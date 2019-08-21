India violating UN anti-neocolonialism objective: AJK President

The AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan has urged the UN Trusteeship Council to take serious notice of the actions taken by India in Kashmir in contravention of the UN anti-neocolonialism objectives

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019) The AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan has urged the UN Trusteeship Council to take serious notice of the actions taken by India in Kashmir in contravention of the UN anti-neocolonialism objectives. He said that change of status and demography of occupied Kashmir was the violation of not only UN Security Council resolutions but also Geneva Conventions and other international laws as well.

In a broadcast interview here on Wednesday, he said that the UN Security Council needed no proof of the worst human rights violations and ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian occupation forces because the UN Human Rights Commission, UK parliament, and the subcommittee of the European Parliament's human rights committee have already published several reports on the issue along with credible evidences.

The AJK president, however, asserted that more proofs of human rights abuses by India could be produced, if needed. "These proofs have been published by the organizations working for human rights in occupied Kashmir, international human rights organizations, and the global media," he said adding that the Security Council itself should have taken notice and prevented the genocide of Kashmiri people.

He called upon the UN secretary general to appoint his special envoy for Jammu and Kashmir to make peaceful political and diplomatic solution to Kashmir conflict possible.

Sardar Masood Khan said that India has opened multiple fronts against Pakistan including aggression at the Line of Control, proxy war through its agents in Pakistan, and now the threats of a nuclear clash. "The silence of international community over the threats of nuclear war is criminal negligence, and its brunt will have to be borne by not only Pakistan and the Kashmiri people but the whole world," he warned.

Commenting on telephonic conversation between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AJK president said that Modi's allegations of influx of terrorists from across the border, and threats by Pakistani and Azad Kashmir leaders were a plethora of lies.

"How shameful it is that India has been massacring defenseless people in occupied Kashmir, reducing their homes to ashes, and has been forcibly occupying their lands, but it is complaining to the United States about the protests being lodged against the actions of India itself," he added.

He underlined that India very well knew about fencing of the whole LoC which has made it humanly impossible to cross over the LoC.

Sardar Masood Khan expressed gratitude to China for supporting Pakistan and making holding of the UN Security Council meeting on Kashmir possible. "We are also thankful to five permanent members of the Security Council for agreeing to hold the meeting," he concluded.