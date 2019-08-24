UrduPoint.com
India Wants Changing In IOK's Demography: Experts

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 01:26 PM

An expert of International Relations Dr.Khurram Iqbal said on Saturday that India is basically trying to implement the Israeli occupation model in Palestine for changing demography and transforming the majority into a minority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :An expert of International Relations Dr.Khurram Iqbal said on Saturday that India is basically trying to implement the Israeli occupation model in Palestine for changing demography and transforming the majority into a minority.

While talking to a private news channel he stated the occupation authorities have converted the Kashmir valley particularly Srinagar into a military garrison by deploying Indian troops and paramilitary personnel in every nook and corner.

"It should have been up to Kashmiris to decide on the rights of land use in the state as it was their land and they have a legitimate point of view,adding Pakistan will continue diplomatic, moral and political support to people of Kashmir," he said.

A leader of British Labour Party Wajid Khan said while saluting Kashmiris that the step taken by the Indian government of abolishing special status of Jammu and Kashmir has exposed the brutal face of India in front of the world,Narendra Modi made a big mistake that resulted in internationalization of Kashmir issue.

"I would also like to salute the struggle and sacrifices of Kashmiris rendered over 70 years and yet Indian Army failed to suppress the movement for freedom of Kashmiri people by force," he mentioned.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir never accepted India's illegal occupation of their motherland and right from the day one they have been struggling to liberate it from Indian subjugation, he expressed.

