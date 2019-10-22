India wants to put peace of the region at stake: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said India wants to put the peace of the region at stake.Talking to a private tv channel he said India is moving towards water aggression and Indian narrative on return of normalcy in Occupied Kashmir also stands severely defeated .He held India is becoming exposed in the world and world should take notice of India's finger pointing.He went on to say that after Indian firing on border, it has been decided to take foreign diplomats LoC.

Had Indian diplomats seen the actual situation themselves then it would have been easy for them to convince their government.

He remarked India is in pursuit of false flag operation adding India wants Pakistan to remain embroiled in its internal problems.Us Congress will hold debate today on Kashmir issue, he said.

We have invited all the diplomats including Indian deputy high commissioner to visit the place of incident.South Asia has lagged behind in the race to progress in the wake of Indo-Pak tension. India is using every tactics and we are moving ahead in well thought out way, he added.