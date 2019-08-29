India wants to reduce Muslims of IoK to a minority : Analysts

Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University Dr Muhammad Ali on Thursday said that, it is appreciable that diplomatic efforts are being taken by the incumbent government to raise the issue of Kashmir at international front

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University Dr Muhammad Ali on Thursday said that, it is appreciable that diplomatic efforts are being taken by the incumbent government to raise the issue of Kashmir at international front. The international academia and Intelligentsia should also come forward to spread awareness and sensitize international community regarding the sensitivity and intensity of the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said, there is an opportunity in every issue, like abrogation of article 370 has further strengthened the freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir and sensitized the international community regarding atrocities in Indian held valley. Grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir are failure of the mandate of the United Nations,he added.

He said, we should stay optimistic that Kashmir issue will resolve and people of Kashmir will be succeeded in their freedom struggle.

International Relation Expert Dr. Sheeen Akhtar also said that India cannot take unilateral decision regarding a disputed land. India does not allow international community to play any rule neither ready to negotiate with Pakistan to resolve Kashmir depute.

He said, Pakistan is a party in Kashmir issue and should play legitimate role in the political settlement of the issue. India has been resisting implementation of United Nations resolutions and International community has also failed to play any role to stop atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir. India is pursuing hegemonic design to dominate the region.

Sheen expressed the people of Kashmir have been struggling for their legit right of self determination for last seven decades. Scraping special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir is an effort to change demography of the region which has Muslims in majority. It is responsibility of the human rights champions to maintain peace in the region and rescue the people of Indian held valley. International community has limited its role in Kashmir issue because of economic gains, he added.

While Chairman South Asia Center for Peace and Human Rights UK Mr.

Nazir Ahmed said that Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora living in the United Kingdom is highly concerned with the situation in Occupied Kashmir.

He said, Hindu fascist government has imposed complete lock down and sabotaged the legit rights of the people of Kashmir. International community should take notice of continuous clampdown. The people are dying because of unavailability of medicines and it is a deliberate effort to commit Muslim genocide in held valley.The brave people of Kashmir are facing unprecedented human rights violations. The people of Kashmir are eyeing upon Pakistan and world powers to come forward and utilize all options to rescue the people of Kashmir, he added.

He urge, Kashmir is a nuclear flash point and can trigger nuclear war between India and Pakistan. It is a matter of grave concern that any conflict between two nuclear states can result in catastrophic consequences. Involvement of international academia is building up a strong narrative regarding worst human rights violation in Indian held valley.

A Political Analyst Mr. Abdullah Gul also said, it is appreciable that Present regime of Pakistan is highly concerned about Kashmir issue and taking corrective measures to raise it at international forums. The whole nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with Prime Minister of Pakistan to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

He said, India does not understand decent language. India is habitual of violating international laws and United Nations resolutions. BJP is a fascist government and committing brutalities in Occupied Kashmir. Pakistan is direct victim of India's hegemonic agendas in the region. Pakistan believes in peace and avoided war but India has crossed all limits to disrupt regional peace. International community should realize that any confrontation between two nuclear states would result is massive catastrophe and entire world would suffer. Pakistan jugular vein has been cut by India and it is a matter of dignity and honor. International community should pressurize India to demilitarize the held valley, he added.