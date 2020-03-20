India will be responsible if anything untoward happens to Malik: Hurriyat leaders

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Hurriyat leaders in Indian Occupied Kashmir Friday said that the Indian government will be responsible if anything untoward happened to the illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Muhammad Malik, who is lodged in New Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail, has announced to go on hunger strike till death from 1st April 2020 against the authoritarian attitude of India.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Siddiqi, in a statement issued in Srinagar denounced the charge-sheet framed against Muhammad Yasin Malik and other Hurriyat leaders by an Indian court in a thirty-year-old fake case.

He said that the Indian government was using its judiciary as a tool to silence the resistance leaders and activists in occupied Kashmir.

Instead of resorting to such kinds of colonial measures, India should honor its promises and pledges to allow the people of Jammu and Kashmir to decide their political future by themselves in accordance with the UN resolutions which guaranteed them their right to self-determination.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM), Khawaja Firdous, in a statement in Srinagar expressed concern about the health of JKLF chairman.

He said that the life of Yasin Malik was like an open book, adding that he had devoted his life for peaceful political struggle.

He said that the international institutions had to realize why the JKLF Chairman was felt with no other option than to announce hunger strike till death in jail.

He said that defending himself was Yasin Malik's fundamental right and he should not be deprived of this right.

He said that the JKLF chief should be presented in the court so that he could explain his stance.

General Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Molvi Ahmed Rathar, and Vice Chairman, Syed Ejaz Rehmani, in their joint statement deplored that the Indian agencies were implicating Yasin Malik in fake and baseless cases.

They appealed to the UN and international human rights organizations to take notices of the illegally detained Kashmiri leader and play role for his immediate release. They also expressed concern over the plight of other Kashmiri political detainees languishing in different jails of India and the territory and demanded their immediate release.

APHC-AJK chapter leader and Vice-Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Abdul Majeed Malik, in a statement issued in Islamabad said that India had planned to kill the illegally detained JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik. He said that Yasin Malik had been kept at the death cell of Tihar Jail.

He deplored that the JKLF Chairman, who had been suffering from various ailments, was being deprived of basic facilities. He warned that the Indian authorities will be held responsible if any harm was caused to Yasin Malik.