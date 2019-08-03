UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Will Lose Occupied Kashmir After Constitutional Amendment, Warns Congress

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 02:20 PM

India will lose occupied Kashmir after constitutional amendment, warns congress

The Indian National Congress has bashed the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and warned that India will lose the occupied Kashmir if any amendment is made in the constitution

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd August, 2019) The Indian National Congress has bashed the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and warned that India will lose the occupied Kashmir if any amendment is made in the constitution, reported Dunya news on Saturday.India's former prime minister Manmohan Singh chaired a session of Congress policy planning group on Jammu and Kashmir.It was said in an official statement, "There was deep concern expressed at the continuous reports emanating from both the Union Home Ministry and the State Government which were creating an atmosphere of panic and apprehension about the intentions of the government."The Group urged the government not to take any decision which would precipitate a deep crisis.

The Group urged the government not to take any decision which would precipitate a deep crisis."The Group also discussed the widespread fear and apprehension in the minds of the people across the State of J&K about government's intentions of abolishing Articles 35-A and 370.

They reiterated the considered policy of the Congress Party and asked the Government to maintain the constitutional guarantees given to the State of Jammu & Kashmir."Grand Mufti of Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, said abolishing Article 35-A will be synonymous with playing with fire, and the move will ignite vigorous resistance in the valley.

Related Topics

India Fire Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Jammu Congress Mufti From Government

Recent Stories

Namibia inaugurates Chinese-built port terminal

3 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Niger on &#039;Independen ..

25 minutes ago

An unidentified body of a female was found from Ca ..

12 minutes ago

Police Inspector killed in firing incident in Koha ..

12 minutes ago

Aamir, Saif Ali Khan to star in Hindi remake of Vi ..

12 minutes ago

Richa Chadha, Akshaye Khanna starrer Section 375 t ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.