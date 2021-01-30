UrduPoint.com
India Will Never Succeed To Suppress Kashmiris' Struggle: JKPL

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 01:02 PM

India will never succeed to suppress Kashmiris' struggle: JKPL

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has said that India will never succeed in suppressing the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom movement through its military might and brutal tactics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has said that India will never succeed in suppressing the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom movement through its military might and brutal tactics.

The JKPL in a statement issued in Srinagar said that its leaders and activists held an anti-India demonstration in Srinagar, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The statement said that during the protest, the party Chief Coordinator, Dr Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan, said that India was pursuing an evil agenda of suppressing the Kashmiris' genuine struggle for freedom through killings, arrests, illegal detentions, harassment and use of brute force. He pointed out that Narendra Modi-led fascistic government was committing crimes against the Kashmiris under the guise of cordon and search operations.

The JKPL leader maintained that the Indian forces' personnel have been given a license to arrest and kill youth in fake encounters. He added the people of Kashmir had a great respect for the youth who were rendering their lives for the great cause.

The statement said that after the protest, Dr Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan chaired a party meeting in Islamabad town and paid rich tributes to the three youth martyred by Indian troops in Tral area of Pulwama on Friday. He termed the killing of the youth as the worst display of Indian state terrorism.

He appealed to the UN to put pressure on New Delhi to stop its brutalities in IIOJK and release all illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails of the occupied territory and India.

