Indian action in IOK tantamount to attack on Pakistan: Masood Khan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019) The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the whole nation will have to prepare for the defense of motherland and to thwart the enemy's aggression as India has already imposed war on Pakistan and the Kashmiri people.

Addressing as chief guest at the conference on "Emerging Regional Security Situation and Kashmir Saga" organized by Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) here on Thursday, he said that economic stability is imperative to strengthen Pakistan's defense and make the country invincible.

He said that since attack on occupied Kashmir and imposition of constant curfew on August 5, the Indian rulers have frequently been talking about occupying Azad Kashmir and striking Pakistan. "We consider the Indian assault on occupied Kashmir as an attack on Pakistan because occupied Kashmir is not an alien territory but a Pakistani territory like Azad Kashmir," he said adding that at present the armed forces of Pakistan were fully prepared to respond to any aggression.

The AJK president said that the whole Pakistani nation, parliament, media and civil society are on one page, and the people from Karachi to Khyber and from Gwadar to Khunjerab are ready to fight shoulder to shoulder with the valiant armed forces to defend the country and to fight the war of freedom and rights of brethren on the other side of the Line of Control.

While throwing light on the targets of Indian fanatic group RSS, Sardar Masood Khan said that Narendra Modi's war hysteria, threats of attack on Azad Kashmir and to disintegrate Pakistan, and the campaign to deprive Indian minorities including Muslims of the right to live as per their religious values, are part of the ideology of RSS, and the Modi regime is forcefully following it.

About the latest situation of occupied Kashmir, the AJK president said that puppet governor Satya Pal Malik, through his announcement of lifting travel restrictions in the held territory is attempting to give an impression to the world that the situation is normal and the curfew is being lifted.

The Indian government is also giving an impression that it wants to start construction and development in occupied Kashmir and bring prosperity for the Kashmiri people though the Indian actions suggest that the held territory is being turned into a hell for its people, he added.

The AJK president expressed the fear that with the intensifying Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir, the influx of refugees to Azad Kashmir may suddenly increase.

The conference was also addressing by leader of the house in the senate Shibli Fraz, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan, former Pakistan Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal (retd) Sohail Aman, Managing Director Fauji Foundation Lt Gen (retd) Mohammad Haroon Aslam, Director-General MEASAC Research Center Mohammad Abdullah Gul and other speakers.