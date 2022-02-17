UrduPoint.com

Indian Agencies Arrest Ten Youth In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 12:38 PM

Indian agencies arrest ten youth in IIOJK

Indian agencies arrested ten people from different areas of the territory Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Indian agencies arrested ten people from different areas of the territory Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the personnel of state investigation agency along with Indian army, police and paramilitary personnel conducted raids in various districts of south and central Kashmir.

At least ten youth were arrested during the raids.

