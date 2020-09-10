Indian army hatches plan to lure Kashmiri youth

Indian Army is hatching a plan to lure the Kashmiri youth towards recruitment rallies in the territory, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Indian Army is hatching a plan to lure the Kashmiri youth towards recruitment rallies in the territory, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian Army as part of its plan will hold a two-week long pre-recruitment programme in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir, where local youth will be lured towards the same army, which has been involved in killing innocent people of the occupied territory for the last many decades.