UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Army Hatches Plan To Lure Kashmiri Youth

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 01:06 PM

Indian army hatches plan to lure Kashmiri youth

Indian Army is hatching a plan to lure the Kashmiri youth towards recruitment rallies in the territory, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Indian Army is hatching a plan to lure the Kashmiri youth towards recruitment rallies in the territory, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian Army as part of its plan will hold a two-week long pre-recruitment programme in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir, where local youth will be lured towards the same army, which has been involved in killing innocent people of the occupied territory for the last many decades.

Related Topics

India Army Jammu Same Media

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam: a charismatic leader,to be remembere ..

5 minutes ago

Lavrov Notes Increasing Importance of Cooperation ..

5 minutes ago

10pin bowling returns to action in Pakistan next m ..

5 minutes ago

Indian Army launched first community radio station ..

14 minutes ago

Squads for National T20 Cup confirmed

32 minutes ago

Cry for justice as woman gang-raped at gun-point o ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.