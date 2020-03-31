UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Army Presence In IOJK More Dangerous Than Covid-19: Masood Khan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 05:48 PM

Indian Army presence in IOJK more dangerous than Covid-19: Masood Khan

The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, strongly condemning unprovoked firing by Indian troops at the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir, has said that the presence of Indian Army in occupied Kashmir was more dangerous than the COVID-19 pandemic

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020) The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, strongly condemning unprovoked firing by Indian troops at the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir, has said that the presence of Indian Army in occupied Kashmir was more dangerous than the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expressing reaction over unprovoked Indian firing in Pando subsector of Chakothi sector and Khuiratta sector in Kotli district in which three civilians were injured and the property damaged, the state president alleged that the Indian attempting to create a war-like situation in the region when the world was busy to combat COVID-19, were highly condemnable and regrettable.

He maintained that the agonies caused by the Indian government to innocent citizens in the occupied territory by enforcing lockdown and curfew seven months ago, still persist. Due to lockdown, curfew and the blockade of internet service, the people of occupied Kashmir are faced with serious difficulties to move to hospitals and to get the latest information about COVID-19, he said.

The President added that these uncalled for restrictions and curbs may culminate in mass spread of COVID-19, which will be dangerous for all countries of the region and the whole world as well. Quoting a report of the Amnesty International-India (AII), the AJK president said that Director AII Avinash Kumar has stressed the Indian government to abandon random use of force in occupied Kashmir, and create an environment which is helpful for the Kashmiri people to combat COVID-19.

Sardar Masood Khan said that according to reports coming from the held territory, the COVID-19 testing facility is not available there, and if anyone reaches the hospital, the staff metes out inhuman treatment to him.

He said that all the Indian actions in occupied Kashmir were a naked violation of not only international humanitarian law but also the Geneva Convention. He called upon the international community particularly the United Nations to take notice of uncalled for firing by Indian Army at the Line of Control, and prevent India from provocative acts.

Besides, they should compel the Indian Government to immediately release political leaders and activists of occupied Kashmir so that the people of the held territory attentively and actively play their role to curb COVID-19.

The AJK president expressed sympathy with those injured in the Indian firing near the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir, and assured that the government would take all positive measures to protect their life and property, and will compensate their losses.

Related Topics

India Injured Firing Internet World Army United Nations Geneva Kotli Khuiratta Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir May All From Government

Recent Stories

AJK president shocked Jang publisher's death

3 minutes ago

UAE will emerge as a world leader in using drone c ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Contributes In Corona Relief Fund

17 minutes ago

UAE participates in second virtual meeting for G20 ..

21 minutes ago

Armeena Khan turns 34, celebrates birthday in isol ..

28 minutes ago

Putin, Trump Did Not Discuss Washington's $15Mln ' ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.