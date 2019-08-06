UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Army To Start Bloodshed In Occupied Valley: Masood Khan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 09:48 PM

Indian army to start bloodshed in occupied valley: Masood Khan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday said the Indian government had ordered military deployed in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK) to start bloodshed in the valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday said the Indian government had ordered military deployed in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK) to start bloodshed in the valley.

Talking to media he said already there were 780,000 troops deployed in the IoK, where an additional 38,000 troops had cordoned the valley and were prepared to begin massacre of innocent Kashmiris.

"They have kept 13 million Kashmiris hostage, specially Muslims in Ladakh and Jammu, which is the first war India has unleashed on the Kashmiri people. The second it opened up on AJK through its aggressive attacks across the Line of Control (LOC) which rendered huge life and property losses to the Kashmiris there." India, he warned, was preparing for a war which might spread into Pakistan, whereas the latter was preparing for its defence.

"We will defend ourselves in consequence of any Indian aggression and protection of the people of IOK is our responsibility. Kashmiris shall keep their spirits high as freedom movement will gain pace and momentum with such nefarious Indian designs," he added.

He said, "I attended the joint parliament session today where I met the leaders of all major political parties and parliamentarians, who were equally outraged and provoked on the Indian decision.

I listened to the speeches of Leader of the House and Opposition during the session, who expressed their resolve to fight against the Indian decision. The entire nation and state institutions are united to confront Indian tactic to turn Muslim majority of Kashmiris into a minority in the IOK." President Masood Khan referring to the articles 370 and 35 A of Indian Constitution said it was a deal done between the defunct Kashmiri political leadership like Sheikh Abdullah, who preferred India to Pakistan.

This law was formulated to keep the special status of occupied Kashmir where its abrogation had disappointed Kahmiris, mostly those who resorted to Indian lies but India even did not accept them, he added.

"We shall prepare ourselves to defend our people as India has begun 1,000 years long war, which will take Pakistan in its circle. Article 35 A gave special rights to the people of IOK, like the right to property and education, which India has breached," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Education Minority Parliament Jammu Circle Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim Media All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Estonian Prime Minister Discusses Defense Cooperat ..

14 seconds ago

US Court Sentences Florida Mail Bomber to 20 Years ..

15 seconds ago

Poster exhibition organized to mark Independence D ..

17 seconds ago

Lahore Arts Council organizes "Gosha-e-Gayan" sitt ..

18 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner for completion of CSR schemes ..

8 minutes ago

City Traffic Police's awareness campaign continues ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.