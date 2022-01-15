UrduPoint.com

Indian Army World's Most Brutal Force: Report

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2022 | 12:52 PM

Indian army world's most brutal force: report

Indian army is the most brutal force of the world as its troops are committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Indian army is the most brutal force of the world as its troops are committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A report released by the Kashmir Media Service, today, said when India was celebrating its 74th Army Day, its troops continued to perpetrate grave human rights violations in the occupied territory. It said Indian army was trained in committing genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

"Indian army has no justification to celebrate Army Day as its soldiers are involved in heinous crimes. What to speak of Kashmir, Indian army is shooting dead innocent civilians even in Indian states. Indian army is notorious for conducting operations against civilians in India and in IIOJK," the report said.

It pointed out that recent killing of 14 innocent civilians in Nagaland state is yet another proof of Indian army's savagery. It noted that in the past two decades, Indian army has killed 4,265 civilians in India's northeastern region.

The report said killing people in staged encounters has become a regular feature of Indian army. Killing fields of IIOJK have exposed the real face of Indian army, which is involved in fake encounters and extrajudicial killings in the occupied territory, it added.

The report maintained that the Indian army has so far killed 14 Kashmiris extra-judicially in the ongoing month of January while 95,948 Kashmiris have fallen to Indian army's bullets in last three decades.

The report said the Indian army soldiers must be held accountable for their heinous acts of brutalities.

Related Topics

India Dead World Army Jammu January Media

Recent Stories

Entire Punjab will receive 'Sehat Sahulat Card' ti ..

Entire Punjab will receive 'Sehat Sahulat Card' till end of March: CEO Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Benzema crowns France comeback with player of the ..

Benzema crowns France comeback with player of the year prize

3 minutes ago
 18 gamblers arrested during crackdown

18 gamblers arrested during crackdown

3 minutes ago
 First Six Planes With Russia's Peacekeepers From C ..

First Six Planes With Russia's Peacekeepers From CSTO Forces Arrive From Kazakhs ..

3 minutes ago
 POL prices may go up by over Rs5 per litre

POL prices may go up by over Rs5 per litre

28 minutes ago
 China's busiest port hits record 1.2 bln tonnes of ..

China's busiest port hits record 1.2 bln tonnes of cargo throughput

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.