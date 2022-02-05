Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K causes unrest in world: OPC

Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab (OPC) Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas said on Saturday that the atrocities committed by the Indian Army on the oppressed Kashmiri brothers in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) have caused great unrest all over the world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab (OPC) Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas said on Saturday that the atrocities committed by the Indian Army on the oppressed Kashmiri brothers in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) have caused great unrest all over the world.

In a message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day here, he added that the United Nations (UN) should declare the Indian forces as terrorists. Kashmiris are sacrificing their lives for their independence with great bravery and courage. The time is not far when people of IIOJ&K will be free.

Syed Khadim Abbas said that the whole nation of Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder with its Kashmiri brethren in every hour of trial and Pakistan's relationship with the people of Kashmir is religious, cultural as well as of blood.

"We will never leave our Kashmiri brothers alone and they will be fully supported on every diplomatic, political and human rights front."He demanded that the international community and the United Nations must listen to the cries of Kashmiris who have been enslaved and oppressed for decades, and force India to comply with their legitimate demand for independence and to fulfil the promise of right of self-determination as promised in the UN General Assembly so that Kashmiris like other nations can play their role in the development of the world.