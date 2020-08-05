Indian atrocities in Kashmir condemned

Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson, Sarah Ahmed has strongly condemned Indian brutalities and oppression against Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and said that voice of Kashmiris could not be silenced through curfews

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson, Sarah Ahmed has strongly condemned Indian brutalities and oppression against Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and said that voice of Kashmiris could not be silenced through curfews.

In a statement on Youm-e-Istehsal, she said people of IIOJK were facing worst state terrorism and fascist India has broken all records of atrocities in the valley. " Kashmiris of IIOJK are facing military siege,curbs and worst lockdowns for the last one year".

She added that innocent people of Kashmir would achieve their desired goal of independence soon ,andappreciated that Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively highlighted the aspirations of Kashmiris and desiresof Pakistani people by including Kashmir in the "political map of Pakistan".