Indian Authorities' Behavior With Yasin Malik Condemned

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) in Indian Occupied Kashmir has strongly condemned the Indian authorities for their inhuman behavior with illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, who has been languishing in New Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail for the last over eleven months.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the JKYSF General Secretary, Advocate Asif Ahmed Baba, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, had been on hunger strike since March 4 against his illegal detention, judicial bias and state terrorism unleashed on Kashmiris and ruthless approach towards the pro-freedom leadership.

He appealed to the international human rights organizations to immediately intervene and save the life of Yasin Malik, who is already suffering from multiple ailments and play role in his unconditional release.

