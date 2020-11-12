UrduPoint.com
Indian Authorities Book Two Kashmiri Youth Under PSA

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 02:19 PM

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian authorities have booked three youth under black law, Public Safety Act (PSA) in Pulwama area, Kashmir Media Service reported on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian authorities have booked three youth under black law, Public Safety Act (PSA) in Pulwama area, Kashmir Media Service reported on Thursday.

The authorities booked Jammu and Kashmir Social Youth Forum leader, Aasif Ali and two other youth Mushtaq Ahmed and Ayash Dar under the draconian law on charges of supporting the ongoing freedom movement.

Aasif Ali was rearrested and booked after a local court ordered his release on bail on Tuesday.

The occupation forces shifted the arrested youth from Pulwama jail to Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu.

More Stories From Kashmir

