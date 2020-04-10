UrduPoint.com
Indian Authorities Can Subject Yasin Malik To Judicial Murder; Family Fears

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:25 PM

Indian authorities can subject Yasin Malik to judicial murder; Family Fears

The family members of illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik and rights activists in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) have expressed the apprehension that the Indian authorities could subject the incarcerated leader to judicial murder, Kashmir Media Servce reported

The Indian government has implicated the JKLF Chairman in decades old fake cases and he is presently lodged in New Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail.

A family member of Muhammad Yasin Malik in an interview in Srinagar said the reopening of fake cases against the JKLF Chairman exposes the Indian authorities' ominous designs.

He said this is a political rather than a judicial move. Yasin Malik's lawyer, Advocate Tufail Raja, said false cases are being framed against his client but he is not the one who would succumb to any pressure. Noted Kashmiri rights activist, Khurram Parvez, said as of now, the trial in the case of Yasin Malik seems like a political vendetta.

Many people in the Kashmir Valley talking to Al Jazeera expressed the fear that Yasin Malik is next in line to be judicially murdered by India's right-wing government for its political gains

