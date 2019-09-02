UrduPoint.com
Indian Authorities Grilled For Arbitrary Arrests In IOK

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 03:15 PM

Indian authorities grilled for arbitrary arrests in IOK

The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men's League, Zahid Ashraf Rathore lashed out at the occupation regime for the arbitrary arrests and disappearance of party president, Mr Imtiaz Reshi

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men's League, Zahid Ashraf Rathore lashed out at the occupation regime for the arbitrary arrests and disappearance of party president, Mr Imtiaz Reshi.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Zahid Ashraf in a statement terming the continuing clampdown in the occupied territory as inhuman said that it was very unfortunate that the world community had turned deaf to the wails of helpless Kashmiri women and children.

He further said that laying siege to the valley and caging millions of innocent Kashmiris was absolutely an inhuman and abominable act of summary punishment that warranted an immediate intervention by the global community.

Zahid Ashraf appealed to the UN and the democratic world to shun their indifference and immediately intervene to the impending human catastrophe in the occupied territory.

He said the whereabouts of the party chief was being held back from his distressed family. He condemned the state terrorism and the unbridled high-handedness of the occupational regime.

