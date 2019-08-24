UrduPoint.com
Indian Authorities Shift 30 More Political Prisoners Of IOK To Agra

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 05:25 PM

The authorities have shifted 30 more Kashmiri political prisoners from the Kashmir Valley to Agra jail in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :The authorities have shifted 30 more Kashmiri political prisoners from the Kashmir Valley to Agra jail in India.

The Indian authorities shifted these political prisoners by a special aircraft to the Kheria airport in Agra city of Uttar Pradesh from where they were taken to the jail, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Earlier, on 9th August, 30 prisoners form Occupied Kashmir were shifted to the same jail where they are being kept in high security barracks. Twenty-four prisoners were also shifted to Lucknow jail and 20 others to Bareilly jail, earlier this month.

These political prisoners are shifted to different locations as Occupied Kashmir is under siege since Indian government's decision of scraping its special status on August 05 to change the demographic composition of the internationally recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

