Indian authorities should be tried in an international tribunal for Human Rights violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ):Indian authorities should be tried in an international tribunal for Human Rights violationssaid the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan.

"There is a need for constituting an international tribunal on the pattern of Nuremberg for trying the Indians responsible for human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

He was speaking at a seminar on inhumanity in Kashmir organized by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) here on Thursday.

While, commenting on the modalities of the trial of the Indian atrocities in the International Criminal Court (ICC), he recalled the recent jurisdiction claimed by the ICC over the Palestine. He also recommended a detailed study to further explore the legal aspects.

The President of AJK shared that it was through the efforts of the Government of Pakistan that the OIC came up with a strong resolution condemning the Indian actions in IIOJK. He further stated that several European parliamentarians had also raised their voices in support of the people of Kashmir. He urged the political leadership of Pakistan and the parliamentarians to play a greater role in promoting the Kashmir cause internationally by raising the issue with parliamentarians from other countries.

Head of the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies at the Quaid-i-Azam University Dr Shabana Fayyaz shed light on the curtailing liberties of Kashmiris under the BJP government in India, especially after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A. Director of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell enlightened the audience on forced disappearances campaign unleashed by the Government of India on the Kashmiris. He urged Kashmiris and Pakistanis all over the world to continue raising their voice against Indian atrocities.

Summing up, President IRS Amb Nadeem Riyaz that the value of freedom was realized best in its absence. He regretted the silence of the international community over the Indian atrocities in IIOJK. "As the world watches silently, over 900,000 Indian security forces continue to unleash a new reign of terror on the people of Kashmir," he said. He shared that since 1990, over 100,000 Kashmiris had been killed. He added that it was imperative for the youth to play their role to highlight the Kashmir cause.