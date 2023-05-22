Indian bid to host G-20 conference in Srinagar, melodrama to hoodwink external world: AJK President

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that the Indian bid to host the G-20 conference in Srinagar was meant to create an impression that everything was hunky dory in its illegally occupied part of Jammu and Kashmir state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that the Indian bid to host the G-20 conference in Srinagar was meant to create an impression that everything was hunky dory in its illegally occupied part of Jammu and Kashmir state.

He expressed these views while addressing an extraordinary session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Monday, which was specially attended by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Speaking on the occasion, the president, while referring to the highly volatile situation in the Indian held territory, said that India had deployed over 900,000 military and paramilitary troops who have turned the region into a slaughterhouse.

"What kind of tourism can be promoted in the presence of such a large army", the president questioned.Referring to Narendra Modi's dreadful and devastating policies, Barrister Chaudhary said that the ruthless suppression of Kashmiris and hapless minorities wthin the Indian mainland shows that Modi will prove to be India's Gorbachev.

He said that Modi's fascist policies would ultimately lead to the disintegration of India. He said that India, which claims to be the largest democracy and secular state in the world, has not only wreaked havoc on the lives of innocent Kashmiris but also unleashed hell on religious minorities in India.

Appreciating Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's participation in the special session, Barrister Chaudhary said that the FM's speech would prove to be a great morale booster for Kashmiri people on both sides of the line of control.

He said that it was high time that the international community should play its role to give the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination guaranteed to them under international laws and UN Security Council Resolutions.

Voicing his grave concern over the simmering situation in Occupied Kashmir, the president said that the political and human rights of the people of Kashmir were being trampled down under the jackboots with impunity by the Indian occupation forces.He, however, maintained that India must bear in mind the fact that it cannot suppress the passion of the Kashmiri people with its cannons and guns.

Sultan said that Kashmiris' legitimate political struggle would continue till they achieve their cherished goal of freedom from Indian occupation. He said that political forces within AJK and beyond were united on the issue of Kashmir.

He said that India has failed in its attempts to achieve the desired goal as key members of the Group including China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt have boycotted the conference.