UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Brutalities Continue On Kashmiri Youth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:12 PM

Indian brutalities continue on Kashmiri youth

Indian state terrorism continues to wreak havoc on the Kashmiris' lives as no day passes without witnessing the killing of a few innocent youth at the hands of brutal Indian forces, in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Indian state terrorism continues to wreak havoc on the Kashmiris' lives as no day passes without witnessing the killing of a few innocent youth at the hands of brutal Indian forces, in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, Monday, referred to the 'Black Lives Matter' trend, triggered by just one incident of the killing of a black man by a white police officer in the United States, and deplored the silence of the international community over the loss of thousands of Kashmiri lives by communal forces of Modi-led fascist India.

"If killing of a black is racism what about Kashmiris, victims of Modi's fascism and racism," the report asked whether Kashmiris are not humans and their lives do not matter.

The KMS report made a mention of the stifling siege imposed by Indian Army in IIOJK on August 5, 2019, that has reduced the territory to the biggest prison of the world and questioned as to how long will Kashmiris face humiliation.

"Isn't it time to come to their rescue," the report asked adding that India must be clearly told that Kashmir is not its internal matter but a global issue and that all lives matter including black lives and lives of the Kashmiri people because 'right to live" is applicable to all human beings including the humanity in occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

India World Army Police Jammu Man United States August 2019 Media All

Recent Stories

Tadweer announces results of pest control operatio ..

31 minutes ago

Emirati delegation visits Israel to discuss agricu ..

31 minutes ago

Govt asked to avert forthcoming food crisis throug ..

41 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court informed about publication of ..

58 seconds ago

Chief Minister takes notice of kite-flying

1 minute ago

CDA for installing 3 STPs for treating water falli ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.