Indian CBI arrests Hurriyat leader Javaid Mir in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Indian Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, in Srinagar in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the CBI arrested Javaid Ahmed Mir during a raid on his house and flew him out of the Kashmir valley. The Indian agency took Mir into custody in an old fake case relating to the killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in an attack on the outskirts of Srinagar on January 25, 1990.

"Mir has been arrested by the CBI in the IAF personnel killing case and is likely to be produced before a TADA court in Jammu," a police official privy to the development told media.

Acting on a plea by the CBI, the High Court of occupied Kashmir on March 13, this year, had allowed the transfer of proceedings of the writ petitions in the cases related to the killing of the four IAF personnel in Rawalpora area of Srinagar in 1990 and the December 08, 1989, kidnapping of Rubiya Sayeed, the daughter of the then Indian Home Minister, Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, to its Jammu wing.

Earlier in 2009, the High Court of the occupied territory had stayed the trial proceedings in both cases in a TADA court in Jammu.

Besides Javaid Mir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, who is presently lodged in New Delhi's Tihar jail in several fake cases, has also been implicated by the Indian agencies in both cases. The cases were being investigated by the CBI.