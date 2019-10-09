UrduPoint.com
Indian Claim Of Easing IOK Siege Rejected As Rubbish

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 12:33 PM

Vice-Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men's League, Zahid Ashraf, has rubbished the Indian claims of easing the siege of occupied Kashmir, calling it a brazen lie and a petty eyewash to offset the rising wave of criticism across the globe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Vice-Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men's League, Zahid Ashraf, has rubbished the Indian claims of easing the siege of occupied Kashmir, calling it a brazen lie and a petty eyewash to offset the rising wave of criticism across the globe.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Zahid Ashraf in a statement said there was a not only complete lockdown but also total digital and communication blockade of the nine million innocent Kashmiris.

He said this bestial treatment has only added to the anger and hatred that had always been there against the Indian occupation and the world would witness it the moment siege is lifted.

Terming the global silence on the continued siege that has entered its 10th week as criminal and very unfortunate, he wondered that were the Kashmiris some sub-human species not entitled to the most basic human rights and fundamental freedoms.

He warned if the Kashmir sore was allowed to degenerate further, there was every possibility that the region could erupt into a nuclear conflagration, inflicting a human catastrophe.

