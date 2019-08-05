UrduPoint.com
Indian Constitution Exposed India's Ugly Face: President Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 03:48 PM

Indian Constitution exposed India's ugly face: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan Monday said that announcement of Article 35-A and 370 from the Indian Constitution has exposed India's ugly face before the Kahsmiris and the International community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan Monday said that announcement of Article 35-A and 370 from the Indian Constitution has exposed India's ugly face before the Kahsmiris and the International community.

Talking to ptv news channel, he strongly condemned the latest development on the special status of Kashmir said India is an occupier and has been brutalizing the people of Kashmir for the last 72 years.

Masood said inhuman treatment with Kashmiri at the hands of Indian forces in IoK was not acceptable.

The repeal of constitutional Articles protecting the special status of Kashmir, in the long run, will not in any away affect the freedom struggle of the Kashmiris, he added.

He said that Article 370 was initially inserted in the Indian Constitution to appease pro-Indian Kashmiri leadership and to buy their loyalty.

This move was aimed at perpetuating their illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, he said, adding, now, by repealing these Articles India lost its support from allies like the National Conference and PDP.

The President urged the United Nations to cognizance of Indian decision which clearly violates not Security Council resolutions 91 and 122 but also all other resolutions on the Kashmir dispute.

He expressed confidence that Pakistan will continue extend its all possible support to people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination.

