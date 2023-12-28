Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhary Anwar ul Haq has said that the Indian supreme court's verdict upholding the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status has left India's falling justice system completely exposed

MIRPUR ( AJK):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhary Anwar ul Haq has said that the Indian supreme court's verdict upholding the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status has left India's falling justice system completely exposed.

Addressing a Lawers gathering, staged by Mirpur Bar Association here late Wednesday, the AJK premier, while referring to the Indian judiciary's history of being biased towards the Muslims, said that India's pliant judiciary has miserably failed to do justice to Muslims, whether they are Kashmiri or Indian Muslims.

The attended lawyers gathering was presided over by the President of the District Bar Association, Kamran Shareef Tariq Chaudhry Advocate, besides attended by several AJK cabinet ministers, office bearers of the District Bar Association including Secretary General Fazal e Raziq Advocate, Deputy Secretary General DBA Faisal Usman Advocate and others including city elite, Senior journalists.

He said that the Babri Masjid and Afzal Guru cases serve as shocking examples of prejudice, discrimination and injustice on the part of the Indian judiciary.

"Peace is our top priority, but let me be clear that ruthless fragmentation of the state and forced integration of these areas into the Indian Union won't be tolerated under any circumstances”, the PM said, adding that the Indian government must not forget that Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory awaiting final settlement.

The Kashmiri people, he said, would never ever compromise on their dignity, honour and identity.

Denouncing the Indian government's actions it had taken on and after 5th August 2019, the PM said that Modi's decision to abolish the special status of the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir was a violation of the UNSC resolutions.

In a bid to change the region's demography, he said, "Since 2019, Indian authorities in IoK have issued millions of fake domiciles to non-Kashmiris besides granting them citizenship rights".

Stressing the need for revitalizing the true role of the base camp, he said that concerted efforts were required to expose India's nefarious designs in the region.

"We cannot afford to stay silent at a time when the Indian government is using all means of oppression and suppression to silence Kashmiris, erasing their religious and cultural identity", he said, adding that we have to fight and expose India at every world forum.

He said that the RSS-influenced regime led by Modi was in the habit of using anti-Kashmir, anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan rhetoric to keep its vote bank intact.

Anwaar said that there was a dire need that we should work together in unity and play our role and galvanize world support in favour of the Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Reiterating his commitment to the Kashmir cause, the PM said Kashmiris would go to any extent in their struggle to materialize the dream of freedom from India's occupation.

"Those who think that Kashmiris have given up their freedom struggle are living in a fool's paradise," he said.

He said that India would be given a befitting response in case it resorted to misadventure.

Referring to the situation in which he assumed charge of the government, the PM said, "We took over the charge of government in a very difficult situation".

He said that the coalition government had been able to sort out the financial issues in a very short period of time.

After establishing financial discipline, he said, appointments were made on merit.

He said that the present government has taken several steps to revolutionize agriculture and other sectors, including industry, the economy, and tourism sectors.

He said that the government introduced an e-tendering system to eliminate irregularities and dishonesty in contracts. Tendering, he said, would be instrumental in saving both time and capital.

He said that the e-tendering system would enable well-reputed firms to participate in the development projects of Azad Kashmir.

Appreciating the legal fraternity's positive role in the recent protest campaign against the inflated power bills, the PM said, "A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Minister of Defense, federal ministers and secretaries in this regard".

The committee, he said, would review all the matters in light of the AJK cabinet resolution.

He said that the government had already rejected the notification regarding the increase of tariffs on electricity and the bills were being sent to power consumers at old rates.

He said that public interest related matters were being given top priority.

He said that the cost of the Rathoa Hariyam Bridge project had increased to 12 billion, which has now been reduced to 3.3 billion after comprehensive planning.

He said that initial documentation of this project has been completed, and the bidding process would also be completed by January 16.

He said that work on the Mirpur Greater Water Supply Scheme and Sewerage would be completed in the second phase.

The PM, on the occasion, directed the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner to take immediate action regarding the construction of the Lawyers' Chamber.

The PM said that the government would take all possible measures for the welfare of lawyers.

APP/ahr