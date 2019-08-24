UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian CRPF Officer Commits Suicide In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 01:23 PM

Indian CRPF officer commits suicide in IOK

In occupied Kashmir, an officer of Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has committed suicide in Islamabad district

Srinagar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th August, 2019) In occupied Kashmir, an officer of Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has committed suicide in Islamabad district.An Assistant Commandant of the CRPF's 40th Battalion, M Arvind (33), ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle at his residence in Sadar area of the district.

He hailed from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.This incident of suicide raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel to 440 since January 2007.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Police Suicide Coimbatore January From

Recent Stories

Russia to Raise Issue of US Arms Policy During PAC ..

12 minutes ago

Start a three-day annual summit on Saturday in Bia ..

12 minutes ago

UN hopes for progress in talks with India for huma ..

15 minutes ago

Protests to greet G7 leaders as they discuss Amazo ..

15 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Ukraine on Independence D ..

29 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares resul ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.