Indian CRPF officer commits suicide in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :An officer of Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has committed suicide in Islamabad district of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

An Assistant Commandant of the CRPF's 40th Battalion, M Arvind (33), ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle at his residence in Sadar area of the district.

He hailed from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Kashmir Media Service reported.

This incident of suicide raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel to 440 since January 2007.