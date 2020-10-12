UrduPoint.com
Indian Cruel Methods In IIOJK Bound To Backfire; Report

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 07:29 PM

Indian cruel methods in IIOJK bound to backfire; Report

People, who are living under miserable conditions for over the past seven decades in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), are determined to continue to fight the Indian occupation, come what may

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :People, who are living under miserable conditions for over the past seven decades in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), are determined to continue to fight the Indian occupation, come what may.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service on Monday, particularly mentioned a recent warning by former Indian minister Congress leader, Mani Shankar Aiyar that if the measures taken by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah on August 5, 2019 aimed at endangering the demographic composition of the territory are not rectified, "an intifada and even worse can overtake" Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the report, Mani Shankar Aiyar in a fresh article published in The Wire reiterated that Articles 370 and 35A are permanent features of Indian constitution, and that "Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have just created a Palestine" on India's northern border." Having quoted the excerpts from the article of India's seasoned politician, the report said that Kashmiris' freedom struggle was destined to gain more momentum as Indian brutal tactics have failed to intimidate Hurriyat leaders into submission, and it advised New Delhi to stop its cruel methods in IIOJK since they are bound to backfire.

The report said that human rights violations in IIOJK, which continues to reel under Indian military siege since Aug 5, 2019, have witnessed an unprecedented spike since the Article 370 was abrogated, last year.

"Academics, doctors, lawyers, teachers and ordinary citizens in IIOJK are caught in daily cordons, searches, repression and torture and some even are routinely killed in cold-blood," it said adding that Indian authorities are randomly arresting civilians, invoking black law, Public Safety Act (PSA) against them and seizing private properties.

The report urged the world to come forward in a big way to rescue beleaguered Kashmiri people and lambast India for rights violations in IIOJK.

