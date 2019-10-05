UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian ED Seizes APHC Leader Shabbir Shah's Property

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 01:18 PM

Indian ED seizes APHC leader Shabbir Shah's property

India's investigating agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized the property of illegally detained senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :India's investigating agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized the property of illegally detained senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the ED had issued a notice to the wife and two daughters of Shabbir Shah, asking them to vacate their residential house at Rawalpora in Srinagar and hand over its possession to it within 10 days.

The notice to Bilquees Shah, wife of Shabbir Shah, and his two daughters � Sama Shabbir and Sehar Shabbir � was issued in the last week of September.

The property was provisionally attached by the ED and the order was subsequently confirmed.

An order issued by Rajesh Kumar Jain, Deputy Director, Directorate of Enforcement, Delhi zone -1 said that the immovable property described as land measuring 3 kanals situated at Effandi Bagh, in Srinagar along with the buildings constructed thereupon, in the name of Dr Bilques Shah, Sama Shabbir and Sehar Shabbir, all residents of Effandi Bagh, Srinagar, had been provisionally attached. Kumar said that he was to take possession of the aforesaid property, which shall be at the disposal of the Enforcement Directorate till further orders.

The ED asked the family members of Shabbir Shah to vacate the house within 10 days from the receipt of the notice.

Related Topics

India Delhi Wife Jammu Srinagar Bagh September Family Media All From

Recent Stories

Armed Forces: Noise expected as rehearsals for Uni ..

21 minutes ago

18 years son killed mother for stopping marriage o ..

2 minutes ago

Normal life remains crippled in Kashmir valley on ..

2 minutes ago

Ethiopia's largest ethnic group marks thanksgiving ..

2 minutes ago

Int'l community adopting double standards on Kashm ..

3 minutes ago

Nationals hold on to beat Dodgers, Braves shut out ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.