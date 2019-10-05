India's investigating agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized the property of illegally detained senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :India's investigating agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized the property of illegally detained senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the ED had issued a notice to the wife and two daughters of Shabbir Shah, asking them to vacate their residential house at Rawalpora in Srinagar and hand over its possession to it within 10 days.

The notice to Bilquees Shah, wife of Shabbir Shah, and his two daughters � Sama Shabbir and Sehar Shabbir � was issued in the last week of September.

The property was provisionally attached by the ED and the order was subsequently confirmed.

An order issued by Rajesh Kumar Jain, Deputy Director, Directorate of Enforcement, Delhi zone -1 said that the immovable property described as land measuring 3 kanals situated at Effandi Bagh, in Srinagar along with the buildings constructed thereupon, in the name of Dr Bilques Shah, Sama Shabbir and Sehar Shabbir, all residents of Effandi Bagh, Srinagar, had been provisionally attached. Kumar said that he was to take possession of the aforesaid property, which shall be at the disposal of the Enforcement Directorate till further orders.

The ED asked the family members of Shabbir Shah to vacate the house within 10 days from the receipt of the notice.