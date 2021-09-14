Indian expansionism designs jeopardizes regional peace: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that Indian expansionism based nefarious designs have jeopardized the peace of the entire region and urged upon the United Nations and international community to take notice of the Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiri people

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that Indian expansionism based nefarious designs have jeopardized the peace of the entire region and urged upon the United Nations and international community to take notice of the Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiri people.

Commenting on the dossier submitted by the Foreign office exposing the Indian forces atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister said that India has converted the entire occupied Jammu Kashmir State into an army cantonment where civil and human rights of the people have been abrogated.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he said Foreign office has submitted a Dossier comprising 131 pages which apprised the international community about Indian aggressive designs.

The genocidal actions by the Indian occupation forces were clear violations of the UN Security Council resolutions, international laws and humanitarian laws.

He said the Prime Minister of Pakistan has effectively projected the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level and proved himself as a real ambassador of Kashmiri people.

He said PM Imran Khan has exposed the Indian forces atrocities and illegal actions of August, 05, 2019 aimed at changing the demography of the state to fulfill its nefarious designs.

He said the Hurriyat leaders are being tortured in the jail and youth are being killed daily to crush the freedom movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

The Prime Minister urged upon the United Nations and civilized nations of the world to play their leading role in resolving the long standing Kashmir dispute for establishing lasting and durable peace in the region.