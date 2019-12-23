Indian fascist regime must reverse August decision: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan on Monday said the fascist Indian regime must reverse the actions taken on August 5, 2019 and United Nations should admit that Kashmir was not a bilateral issue but an international dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan on Monday said the fascist Indian regime must reverse the actions taken on August 5, 2019 and United Nations should admit that Kashmir was not a bilateral issue but an international dispute.

Addressing a two-day International Conference on Kashmir titled "From Gardens to Graves: Kashmir in Resolutions and Solutions," he said that war for Kashmir was war for Pakistan.

The conference was organized by the Department of International Relations, Faculty of Social Sciences (NUML) in collaboration with Sophy's Forum Faculty of Languages (NUML) at National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

The President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan was the chief guest on the inaugural session while Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar, Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, speakers from UK, USA, Turkey and occupied Kashmir, guests, speakers, faculty members and students also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion President AJK Sardar Masood said that fascist Indian regime should reverse the actions taken on August 5, 2019 and United Nations must admit that Kashmir was not a bilateral issue but an international dispute.

Sardar Masood said that Indian fascist regime was trying to manipulate right to self-determination, fighting for independence, which couldn't be called terrorism. He said that presence of 9 million army in Indian occupied Kashmir was certainly an act of terrorism.

He said that people of Pakistan should remain clear as people of Kashmir wanted to join Pakistan.

He also praised the sacrifices of Kashmiri leaders like Burhan Wani, Maqbool Butt, Yasin Malik, Syed Ali Gilani, Mir waz Umer Farooq and others. He criticized international community for silence over the brutalities of Indian forces in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He thanked China, Turkey, Iran, Malaysia, Finland and Germany for supporting Kashmiri people on international forums.

Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar expressed his grave concerns over the silence of United Nations on its own resolutions about Kashmir and hoped that the day not far when sacrifices of Kashmiris will get UN and other world bodies attention.