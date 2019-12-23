UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Fascist Regime Must Reverse August Decision: President Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 05:01 PM

Indian fascist regime must reverse August decision: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan on Monday said the fascist Indian regime must reverse the actions taken on August 5, 2019 and United Nations should admit that Kashmir was not a bilateral issue but an international dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan on Monday said the fascist Indian regime must reverse the actions taken on August 5, 2019 and United Nations should admit that Kashmir was not a bilateral issue but an international dispute.

Addressing a two-day International Conference on Kashmir titled "From Gardens to Graves: Kashmir in Resolutions and Solutions," he said that war for Kashmir was war for Pakistan.

The conference was organized by the Department of International Relations, Faculty of Social Sciences (NUML) in collaboration with Sophy's Forum Faculty of Languages (NUML) at National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

The President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan was the chief guest on the inaugural session while Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar, Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, speakers from UK, USA, Turkey and occupied Kashmir, guests, speakers, faculty members and students also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion President AJK Sardar Masood said that fascist Indian regime should reverse the actions taken on August 5, 2019 and United Nations must admit that Kashmir was not a bilateral issue but an international dispute.

Sardar Masood said that Indian fascist regime was trying to manipulate right to self-determination, fighting for independence, which couldn't be called terrorism. He said that presence of 9 million army in Indian occupied Kashmir was certainly an act of terrorism.

He said that people of Pakistan should remain clear as people of Kashmir wanted to join Pakistan.

He also praised the sacrifices of Kashmiri leaders like Burhan Wani, Maqbool Butt, Yasin Malik, Syed Ali Gilani, Mir waz Umer Farooq and others. He criticized international community for silence over the brutalities of Indian forces in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He thanked China, Turkey, Iran, Malaysia, Finland and Germany for supporting Kashmiri people on international forums.

Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar expressed his grave concerns over the silence of United Nations on its own resolutions about Kashmir and hoped that the day not far when sacrifices of Kashmiris will get UN and other world bodies attention.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA UK World Army United Nations Iran Turkey China Germany Jammu Independence Finland Malaysia Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 National University Event From Million

Recent Stories

40 years on, veterans still grapple with Soviet-Af ..

1 second ago

Ahsan Iqbal arrested in Narowal Sports City case

12 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

3 seconds ago

Sharjeel Memon gets interim bail in Sindh Roshan p ..

9 seconds ago

Medvedev Asks Cabinet to Think About Possible Resp ..

5 minutes ago

Only 1 in 3 (30%) Pakistani TV viewers claim they ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.