Indian Fascist Regime Using Political Vengeance As Tool Of Suppression In IIOJK: APHC

Tue 09th November 2021 | 05:15 PM

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference APHC) on Tuesday has expressed deep concern over the incessant deployment of more and more Indian occupational troops in the territory, adding immense tribulations to the Kashmiri people

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman in Srinagar termed the prevailing situation in IIOJK as highly precarious with regard to the safety of the common masses.

He said people are already in distress due to unending cordon and search operations, raids by sleuths of India's notorious National Investigation Agency and witch-hunt of employees, students, businessmen, journalists, lawyers, intellectuals and political activists by NIA and Indian intelligence agencies.

"Political vengeance for one reason or the other has become a tool of suppression in the hands of Indian fascist regime in the occupied territory," the spokesman said and added that all institutions have been brought under the Hindutva spectrum wherein Muslim employees have been marginalized," maintained the spokesman.

Extrajudicial murders, genocide, arbitrary arrests, physical violence, humiliation, ill-treatment to women, bulldozing of political space and trampling of all human rights have become a part and parcel of the Indian forces' way of handling Kashmiri people in the territory, he deplored.

The spokesman urged the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres to take serious cognizance of the systematic ethnic cleansing in Jammu and Kashmir by Indian occupation forces and prevail upon India to stop widespread killings and allow people of Kashmir to decide their political future in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions through a free and fair plebiscite as guaranteed by World Body.

Meanwhile, Abdul Samad Inqalabi, the chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the massacre of unarmed Kashmiris by Indian troops. He said that the military personnel had ruined the lives of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

