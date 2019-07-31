UrduPoint.com
Indian Firing At LoC: AJK Deptt Put On High Alert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 11:33 PM

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday directed all the state departments to remain on high alert to deal with any untoward situation arising out of unprovoked Indian firing at the Line of Control (LoC)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday directed all the state departments to remain on high alert to deal with any untoward situation arising out of unprovoked Indian firing at the Line of Control (LoC).

The prime minister issued the directives while presiding over a high level meeting in Muzaffarabad, an official press release said.

The meeting reviewed overall situation at the LOC and preparedness of the government departments in that regard.

The prime minister directed the administrations of hospitals located in areas adjacent to the LoC to provide all treatment facilities to the injured of Indian firing.

Edible items and other necessary material should be dumped along the LoC to meet the urgent requirements of the victims of Indian firing.

He stressed the need for creating mass public awareness to save the children from toy bombs and mortar shells.

Raja Farooq said the Indian troops even targeted hospitals with heavy weapons which resulted into the martyrdom of three civilians and injuring 40 others.

He lauded the role of Pakistan Army for giving a befitting response to the Indian firing and said the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir would fight hand in hands against Indian aggression.

Meanwhile, the AJK prime minister directed early completion of Lesswa Bypass.

