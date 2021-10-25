Indian force atrocities on innocent Kashmiri people regrettable: Sherry

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday condemned the recent killings of unarmed Kashmiris by Indian occupant forces

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday condemned the recent killings of unarmed Kashmiris by Indian occupant forces.

"The ongoing repression and misuse of state power by Indian occupant forces is regrettable," Senator Sherry Rehman said in a statement.

At least 12 Kashmiri people were shot dead during the month of October , she said, adding that this genocide of Kashmiris must stop and the international community should play its due role in resolving the Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of Kashmiris,".

She said that the international human rights organizations should not remain silent spectators to the gross human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and pressurize Indian government to lift restrictions in IIOJK.

She said, people would observe Oct 27 as black day in Pakistan and AJK to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and to highlight Indian atrocities.

"The people and the government of Pakistan would continue their moral, diplomatic and political support for the people of India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle against increasing Indian brutalities and violation of human rights," she added.