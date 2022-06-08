Indian forces arrest over 300 Kashmiris this year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Indian troops, police and dreaded agencies have arrested over 300 persons including APHC leaders and three women in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), so far this year.

According to data released by Kashmir Media Service on Wednesday, Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel as well as the sleuths of dreaded National Investigation Agency (NIA) and State Investigation Agency (SIA) during cordon and search operations and house raids arrested over 300 Kashmiris, including APHC leaders, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Mushtaqul islam, Muhammad Sharief Sartaj, and human rights activist Muhammad Ahsan Untoo.

Three women were also among the persons arrested from different areas of Kashmir Valley and Jammu region.

The Indian authorities slapped black laws like Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on many of the detainees on the charges of their affiliation to the ongoing struggle for right to self-determination guaranteed by the United Nations to the people of IIOJK in its several resolutions. They have been lodged in different jails of IIOJK and India.