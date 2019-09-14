(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) Sardar Masood Khan said that the violence unleashed by the Indian forces in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) would never succeed in repressing the just struggle of people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination.

"People of Kashmir had never succumbed in the past nor will they surrender in the future as Kashmir was never part of India and would never be the part of India,"� the AJ&K president was addressing the Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora in Brussels.

According to a press release on Saturday, Sardar Masood Khan called upon Kashmiri and Pakistani community in Europe to put aside all the differences and work for the cause of people of Kashmir at all levels.

He called upon diaspora to help in creating public awareness about the miserable conditions in which people in the IOJ&K were living since imposition of curfew.

He informed that due to shortages of food and medicines, many people had lost their lives in addition to deaths and injuries resulting from the use of guns and pellet guns by the Indian forces in the occupied Kashmir.

About the extent of brutality of Indian forces, he informed that kerosene oil was being thrown on the food stocks.

Talking about implications of Kashmir crises on the peace and security of the region and the world, the AJ&K president referred to aggressive policy of India.

He said Pakistan believed in the peaceful settlement of the issue and had enhanced its efforts on the diplomatic front, whereas India was continuously threatening by carrying out violations on the line of control.

Earlier Pakistan's ambassador to Belgium, the European Union and Luxembourg Zaheer Aslam Janjua also addressed the community.

He also stressed upon community to play a pro-active role in highlighting the issue particularly the human rights violations.

He informed that the figure of unlawful detentions had crossed 6,000, with curfew entering into the second month.

He said the Occupied Kashmir was not an internal issue of India as it had been there on UN agenda for the last seven decades and the very fact that the UN Security Council's meeting was convened on this issue established the disputed nature of Kashmir.

He said that Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to the just struggle of people of Kashmir which needed to be resolved according to the UN resolutions envisaging Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.