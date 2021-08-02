Indian forces committing brutalities against Kashmiris

In spite of several United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs) regarding right to self determination to the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian forces are subjecting the innocent people to brutalities and denying them basic human rights

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :In spite of several United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs) regarding right to self determination to the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian forces are subjecting the innocent people to brutalities and denying them basic human rights.

The innocent people of IIOJK have also been living in strict curfew imposed by the Indian forces to suppress just struggle carried out by the Kashmiri people for right to self determination.

The resolutions passed by the UN bodies clearly mention that the people of Jammu and Kashmir should be given the right to self determination whereas, India had been denying the fundamental right of the people.

For the past seven decades, the people of IIOJK have been demanding their basic right to self-determination promised in various UN resolutions, but they are being denied this right.

India which claims itself to be biggest democracy in the world, is denying the fundamental rights to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and making their lives miserable.

Pakistan has always highlighted the Kashmir issue on all political and diplomatic forums, locally and internationally. The Pakistan has been effectively highlighting the plight of Kashmiri people and illegal occupation of the Indian forces in the territory.

Pakistan has always urged the UN bodies to take notice of Indian atrocities and sheer human rights violations being committed against unarmed Kashmiri people and the UN should take steps to resolve the long-standing issue.

Meanwhile, Indian rejection to implement the UN resolutions is prolonging the immense suffering of the people of Jammu and Kashmir by depriving them of liberty and a prosperous and peaceful life.