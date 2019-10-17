Indian forces destroy 109,442 structures in IOJ&K since 1989

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Indian troops in their continued brutalities Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IJK) have destroyed about 109,442 structures during a period from January 1989 to September 30.

According to official data, during the period under review the Indian forces have killed 95,454 innocent Kashmiris, while 7,134 Kashmiris lost their lives in the occupant forces' custody.

The Indian troops widowed about 22,910 women and made107,780 children orphan and gang raped 11,144 women in the occupied Kashmir.

From August, 5 to September 2019, the occupied forces have killed 34 Kashmirs, while six Kashmirs have also been killed in their custody.

The Indian forces have also arrested about 157 innocent Kashmirs while 787 have been tortured and injured during the same period.

The troops orphaned two children, gang raped four women, disappeared13,00 innocent youngsters including 144 children even a nine years boy.