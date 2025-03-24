Indian Forces During House Raids Harass Hurriyat Leaders’ Families In IIOJK
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2025 | 08:21 PM
Indian forces during house raids have harassed the families of Hurriyat members in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Indian forces during house raids have harassed the families of Hurriyat members in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian police raided the house of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) member Farooq Ahmad Dar in Handwara for his sustained association with a Democratic Freedom Party headed by jailed leader Shabbir Ahmed Shah.
During the search operation, house, bank documents and mobile phones were seized and police claimed it as a part of the investigation.
Indian police, during the house raids on other Hurriyat activists, Bashir Ahmad Butt, Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, Ghulam Mohammad Waza and Sajad Ahmad Nawoo, in Bandipora district, questioned them on their affiliations with the Hurriyat camp.
The Indian authorities, headed by New Delhi-installed communal and corrupt LG Minhaj Sinha, believe these individuals have been involved in supporting the right to self-determination struggle and demand of azaadi from Indian hegemony rule.
During the house raids and search operations, the families of the activists were harassed and terrorized and warned not to support the Hurriyat camp.
Recent Stories
UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque in Niger village
CDA cracks down on illegal marquees and commercial structures in Islamabad
KPRA holds training session for PMS Probationers
Abu Dhabi University joins 4th Generation University Initiative
FNC, French Senate delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation
Mass displacement in northern West Bank takes dramatic toll on Palestinians: MSF
575 publishers from 92 countries to participate in 4th International Booksellers ..
Haroon urges private sector collaboration to overcome industrial production chal ..
WOAH Centre for Camel Diseases detects likely cause of Ethiopia camel deaths
Pushing effort to sack security chief, Israel PM alleges anti-govt plot
Former Russian defence official on trial for embezzlement
CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Indian forces during house raids harass Hurriyat leaders’ families in IIOJK4 minutes ago
-
India an oppressor, terrorist in the region: AJK Energy minister4 days ago
-
Zakat Department provides Rs. 10.2 million in free medical treatment to 953 needy patients in AJK5 days ago
-
AJK Govt. to announce reforms soon for sustainable development primarily to benefit common man: AJK ..7 days ago
-
Crackdown on price gouging: 5 tailoring shops sealed in Mirpur10 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq lauds brave armed forces of ..11 days ago
-
AJK Wild Life, Fisheries Deptt clarifies media reports about alleged drug smuggling13 days ago
-
Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show14 days ago
-
Mirpur-AJK Div Teaching Hospital begins tree plantation drive14 days ago
-
AJK PM slams India's rejection of two-nation theory as attempt to undermine Pakistan14 days ago
-
AJK President calls on EU to appoint special envoy to help resolve K-Dispute14 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq slams Indian FM Jaishanker's ..17 days ago