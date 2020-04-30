(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday warned international community that turning a blind eye to India's blatant acts of belligerence would set off utter devastation in South Asia.

In his reactionary tweet messages after the martyrdom of more innocent civilians in Indian indiscriminate and unprovoked firing at LoC , Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said that loss the precious lives in AJK in unrelenting and extremely condemnable ceasefire violations by Indian Army was heartrending.

The prime minister in another tweet said that extremist policies of BJP and RSS maniacs led India were bound to spell disaster for global peace and security.

He added that world community must realize without more ado that any further silence and non-intervention would amount to fraternizing with the exponents of dogmatism and fanaticism.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that Indian forces were escalating tension at Line of Control only to detract the world's attention from massive human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

He said Indian aggressive posturing had threatened the peace of the entire region.

The prime minister added that Indian acts of aggression at LoC could not dampen the spirit of Kashmiri people for the freedom of their motherland from Indian occupation.

Meanwhile, r Raja Farooq Haider in his message for Labour Day reiterated his government's commitment to protect the rights and dignity of workers.

He said workers particularly daily wagers were mostly affected in the ongoing lockdown against the spread of coronavirus. " The state government is fully aware of the problems being faced by the people", and assured that all out efforts would be made to minimize their sufferings.