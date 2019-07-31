UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Forces' Firing Along LoC Indicates Their Frustration Due To Failure In IOK: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 02:51 PM

Indian forces' firing along LoC indicates their frustration due to failure in IOK: ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday has termed increasing Indian forces' firing along Line of Control (LoC) as thier frustration due to failure in occupied Kashmir

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday has termed increasing Indian forces' firing along Line of Control (LoC) as thier frustration due to failure in occupied Kashmir.In a statement, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor has vowed to always give befitting response to the Indian aggression along the LoC.He said that India is deliberately targeting innocent citizens of Pakistan with unprovoked firing.

However, proper steps will be taken for the protection of the locals, he assured.The reaction came after a 26-year-old man named Nouman Ahmad was martyred, whereas nine other civilians, including women and children sustained critical bullet wounds in Danna, Dhddnial, Jura, Lipa, Shardda and Shahkot sectors along the LoC.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.Following the incident, Foreign Office (FO) summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and lodged a strong protest over indiscriminate ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces.South Asia and SAARC Director General Dr Mohammad Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Protest Foreign Office United Nations ISPR Man Women 2017 From Asia

Recent Stories

Wife Narjis says Mohammad Amir will always play fo ..

2 minutes ago

Demand to lift ban on Muharram processions in IOK

3 minutes ago

FO summons Indian deputy high commissioner, lodges ..

3 minutes ago

Civilian martyred, 9 hurt in Indian firing at LoC

3 minutes ago

Human rights' violations in occupied Kashmir can't ..

3 minutes ago

Reports about fissures in PMLN premature: Punjab A ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.