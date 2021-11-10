Indian forces intensify search, frisking in Srinagar

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 12:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Indian troops, police and paramilitary forces have intensified search and frisking in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the Indian forces' personnel patrolling on the roads and streets of the city and conducting random checking of vehicles and pedestrians. These checking were part of cordon and search operations conducted by police and troops, further deployment of additional forces' personnel at prime locations like Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, Hari Singh High Street, Regal Chowk, TRC Chowk, Polo View and the areas around the city centre has also be made.

Locals said the troops check their identity cards, search pockets, vehicles and other valuables they carry. "We want an immediate end to such unnecessary moves that put the common public to immense hardships," they said.

An eyewitness said searches of our vehicles and frisking of whatever we carry has become part of our life over the past few days. "Not only this, they (CRPF personnel) also exceed their jurisdiction by seeking documents like driving licenses, identity cards, ownership certificate of vehicles, registration certificate etc, which is none of their business," he said.

It is worth mentioning here that Indian government has recently deployed 50 more companies of Indian paramilitary forces in the Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir valley to suppress their ongoing freedom struggle. Of these, 30 companies have been deployed in Srinagar alone. India is deploying five more companies of paramilitary personnel in the next few days.



