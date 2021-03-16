Indian forces on killing hunt in Kashmir: JKNF

Paying rich and glowing tributes to the martyrs of Shopian, Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) on Tuesday said that occupation forces were used to destroy residential houses in the garb of gunfights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Paying rich and glowing tributes to the martyrs of Shopian, Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) on Tuesday said that occupation forces were used to destroy residential houses in the garb of gunfights.

A JKNF spokesperson, Safiq ur Rehman in a statement issued here said that martyrs Wilayat Ahmad and Jahangir Ahmad have rendered sacrifice for a great cause and pledged that the blood of every such martyr would be protected at any cost.

He said that Indian occupying forces were used to damage and destroy residential houses of Kashmiri people and that is what these forces did in Rawalpora, Shopian.

The men in uniform always remain on a killing hunt and they always kill pro-freedom youth in the garb of the so called cordon and search operations. The Indian forces also destroy properties so that people face economic problems and are left to live under the open sky.

JKNF spokesperson strongly condemned the burning of at least ten houses in Rawalpora village by Indian forces and injuring of more than a dozen protesters. He hailed the courage and bravery of the people of Rawalpora for raising their voice against the brutalities of Indian forces and their collaborators.