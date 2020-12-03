Indian forces ransack property in Srinagar

Indian troops terrorized people and ransacked their properties in Srinagar city, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Indian troops terrorized people and ransacked their properties in Srinagar city, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops in their violent cordon and search operation threatened and harassed people and broke public property in Khanyar area of city, locals told media persons.

The forces' personnel smashed window panes of various houses, front-back windscreens of two cars and windows of load carriers, the locals added. However, the people demanded action against the forces involved in such brutal actions.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched violent cordon and search operations in different areas of Srinagar, Pulwama, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipore, Shopian, Islamabad and Kulgam districts.