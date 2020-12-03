UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Forces Ransack Property In Srinagar

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 07:45 PM

Indian forces ransack property in Srinagar

Indian troops terrorized people and ransacked their properties in Srinagar city, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Indian troops terrorized people and ransacked their properties in Srinagar city, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops in their violent cordon and search operation threatened and harassed people and broke public property in Khanyar area of city, locals told media persons.

The forces' personnel smashed window panes of various houses, front-back windscreens of two cars and windows of load carriers, the locals added. However, the people demanded action against the forces involved in such brutal actions.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched violent cordon and search operations in different areas of Srinagar, Pulwama, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipore, Shopian, Islamabad and Kulgam districts.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Threatened Jammu Srinagar Media

Recent Stories

Pandemic to return 32 mln people in least develope ..

3 minutes ago

Six tenant act violators held during search operat ..

3 minutes ago

A woman molested by Indian trooper in Baramulla di ..

3 minutes ago

Indoor dining is banned in KP

3 minutes ago

China reaffirms support for Palestinian cause

6 minutes ago

Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.