ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Kashmiri journalist Dilshad Bano on Monday said Indian forces are involved in worst human rights violation in Kashmir and turned the valley into world's largest jail.

Talking to a private news channel she said, Kashmiris are being detained in their houses. The situation in Kashmir will be clearer once the curfew is lifted.

India should realize that high moral standards of Kashmiris can never be suppressed through use of brutal force.

She said, Prime Minister Imran Khan will expose India's real face in Held Kashmir during his address in United Nations Security Council session on Sept 27.

She said, the courage and emotions of Pakistani nation at this time is similar to 1965. For the first time, the international media is reporting against Indian policies, she added.