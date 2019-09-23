UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Forces Turned Valley Into World's Largest Jail

Muhammad Irfan 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 10:29 PM

Indian forces turned valley into world's largest jail

Kashmiri journalist Dilshad Bano on Monday said Indian forces are involved in worst human rights violation in Kashmir and turned the valley into world's largest jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Kashmiri journalist Dilshad Bano on Monday said Indian forces are involved in worst human rights violation in Kashmir and turned the valley into world's largest jail.

Talking to a private news channel she said, Kashmiris are being detained in their houses. The situation in Kashmir will be clearer once the curfew is lifted.

India should realize that high moral standards of Kashmiris can never be suppressed through use of brutal force.

She said, Prime Minister Imran Khan will expose India's real face in Held Kashmir during his address in United Nations Security Council session on Sept 27.

She said, the courage and emotions of Pakistani nation at this time is similar to 1965. For the first time, the international media is reporting against Indian policies, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Jail Moral Media

Recent Stories

Cyclone Hikaa will not impact UAE: NCM

10 minutes ago

UAE set to become world leader in future learning

10 minutes ago

ADX explores cooperation with Chinese counterpart

25 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Abdu ..

25 minutes ago

Saudi Energy Minister Expected to Speak at Russian ..

3 minutes ago

Decision to suspend UK parliament was 'unlawful': ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.