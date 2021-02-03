UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Forces Unabated Atrocities Can't Bow Down Kashmiris From Right Of Self-determination: APHC Leaders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 01:51 PM

Indian forces unabated atrocities can't bow down Kashmiris from right of self-determination: APHC leaders

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Senior leaders on Wednesday categorically said that Indian forces unabated atrocities and brutalities could not bow down the Kashmiris people from their demand of rights to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Senior leaders on Wednesday categorically said that Indian forces unabated atrocities and brutalities could not bow down the Kashmiris people from their demand of rights to self-determination.

"Neither the Kashmiris would budge from their demand of right to neither self-determination nor bow down to the illegal tactics of Indian occupational forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)," they told APP here.

Senior APHC leader Syed Kafiyat Hussain Rizvi said revocation of articles 370 and 35-A was a part of the nefarious Indian designs to change the demography of Kashmir. The illegal steps were taken to transform the Muslim majority into minority by settling over 0.8 million retired armed force personnel and other 0.6 million Hindu workers in the held valley through the new domicile law.

"The agenda is clear and that is hegemonic designs to impose long desired Hinduvta agenda in held Kashmir," he said.

The APHC leader said India would never succeed in its nefarious design as the Kashmiri people had already rejected revocation of articles 370 and 35-A.

Another Senior APHC leader Syed Musthaq Gillani said the people of held valley were forced to live under such a condition where they even could not breathe freely.

Gillani said there was complete military siege in IIOJK, besides strict communications blockade, including ban on newspapers, internet and social media. The innocent people were being killed and thousands of Kashmiri youth held under the back law of Public Safety Act.

He said the Modi regime had imposed countless sanctions and restrictions in the valley under the draconian Public Safety Act.

There was complete ban on all the media and cases were being registered against those who spoke against the Indian narrative, he added Gilani said now the ugly face of India and its so-called claim of being a secular state had fully been exposed before the world.

He said Pakistan adopted a proactive approach to effectively highlighting the lingering issue of Kashmir after the August 5 actions by India. The International Community would have never realized the sinister designs of India in IIOJK, he said.

He said in violation of sub-continent's partition formula, he said, India illegally held the Muslim majority area of Kashmir and let a reign of terror there to prolong its occupation despite the fact that the United Nations Security Council has passed over a dozen of resolutions in favour of people of Kashmir.

Gillani said that on February 5, Pakistanis and Kashmiris residing in all parts of the world would express complete solidarity with the people of IIOJK, reminding the international human rights 'champions' of their lawful and moral obligation of ensuring the right to self-determination to the Kashmiris.

He said India wanted to hold the occupied territory on permanent basis by silencing the indigenous freedom movement of Kashmiris, using all possible unfair and unlawful means.

Terming Pakistan and Kashmir 'two hearts and one soul,' the APCH leader said in principle IIOJK was the part of Pakistan as the two-nation theory envisioned and got implemented by founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Internet World United Nations Hurriyat Conference Minority Muhammad Ali Jinnah Social Media Jammu February August Moral Muslim Media All From Million

Recent Stories

PHA suspends two officials for negligence over scu ..

13 minutes ago

Leaving UK Could Cost Scotland's Economy at Least ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks finish slightly higher

4 minutes ago

32 killed in road pile-up in Uganda

5 minutes ago

Biden signs executive orders reversing Trump's ant ..

5 minutes ago

Ukraine's Opposition Platform Party Initiates Zele ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.