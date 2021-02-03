(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Senior leaders on Wednesday categorically said that Indian forces unabated atrocities and brutalities could not bow down the Kashmiris people from their demand of rights to self-determination.

"Neither the Kashmiris would budge from their demand of right to neither self-determination nor bow down to the illegal tactics of Indian occupational forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)," they told APP here.

Senior APHC leader Syed Kafiyat Hussain Rizvi said revocation of articles 370 and 35-A was a part of the nefarious Indian designs to change the demography of Kashmir. The illegal steps were taken to transform the Muslim majority into minority by settling over 0.8 million retired armed force personnel and other 0.6 million Hindu workers in the held valley through the new domicile law.

"The agenda is clear and that is hegemonic designs to impose long desired Hinduvta agenda in held Kashmir," he said.

The APHC leader said India would never succeed in its nefarious design as the Kashmiri people had already rejected revocation of articles 370 and 35-A.

Another Senior APHC leader Syed Musthaq Gillani said the people of held valley were forced to live under such a condition where they even could not breathe freely.

Gillani said there was complete military siege in IIOJK, besides strict communications blockade, including ban on newspapers, internet and social media. The innocent people were being killed and thousands of Kashmiri youth held under the back law of Public Safety Act.

He said the Modi regime had imposed countless sanctions and restrictions in the valley under the draconian Public Safety Act.

There was complete ban on all the media and cases were being registered against those who spoke against the Indian narrative, he added Gilani said now the ugly face of India and its so-called claim of being a secular state had fully been exposed before the world.

He said Pakistan adopted a proactive approach to effectively highlighting the lingering issue of Kashmir after the August 5 actions by India. The International Community would have never realized the sinister designs of India in IIOJK, he said.

He said in violation of sub-continent's partition formula, he said, India illegally held the Muslim majority area of Kashmir and let a reign of terror there to prolong its occupation despite the fact that the United Nations Security Council has passed over a dozen of resolutions in favour of people of Kashmir.

Gillani said that on February 5, Pakistanis and Kashmiris residing in all parts of the world would express complete solidarity with the people of IIOJK, reminding the international human rights 'champions' of their lawful and moral obligation of ensuring the right to self-determination to the Kashmiris.

He said India wanted to hold the occupied territory on permanent basis by silencing the indigenous freedom movement of Kashmiris, using all possible unfair and unlawful means.

Terming Pakistan and Kashmir 'two hearts and one soul,' the APCH leader said in principle IIOJK was the part of Pakistan as the two-nation theory envisioned and got implemented by founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.