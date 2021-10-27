Indian forces violated international law & humanitarian principles in IIOJK: DC

Deputy Commissioner Imran Ibrahim Bangalzai on Wednesday said October 27 was one of the darkest days in the world history as 75 years ago, Indian forces forcibly occupied Jammu and Kashmir and violated international law and humanitarian principles

KOHLU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Ibrahim Bangalzai on Wednesday said October 27 was one of the darkest days in the world history as 75 years ago, Indian forces forcibly occupied Jammu and Kashmir and violated international law and humanitarian principles.

He shared these views while addressing the participants of the rally taken out to observe Black Day for showing solidarity with Kashmiri people and against atrocities being committed by Indian forces in IIOJK.

The rally, led by Deputy Commissioner Imran Ibrahim Bangulzai, was taken out from Levies Line and culminated at Government Boys Model High school Kohlu after passing through different parts of the city.

The DC strongly condemned India's aggressive occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. He maintained that the participation of hundreds of people in the rally showed the love in our hearts for Kashmiri brethren.

The participants of the rally included tribal elders, officers of all departments, civil society and a large number of students.

The participants were holding national flags and banners inscribed with slogans in favor of Kashmiris, Pakistan Army and against Indian Occupation.

Wing Commander Maiwand Rifle Lt. Col. Muqtada Hussain, Incharge QRF Sibi Zone Risaldar Major Sher Muhammad Murree, District Nazim of education Hafeezullah Murree, District Nazim of Health Dr. Gahnoor Khan Marree, Deputy Director Animal Sahibzada Hazrat Bilal, Deputy Director of Agriculture Raza Muhammad Marree, Deputy Director Agricultural Engineering Aziz Bazdar, Assistant Director NCHD Mir Wali Marree, Wadera Ali Nawaz Powadi, Mir Murid Murree and others were present.